CX Institutional Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VHT opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average is $240.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

