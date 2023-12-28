CX Institutional Has $3.86 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,881 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

