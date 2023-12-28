CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

