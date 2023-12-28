CX Institutional Invests $3.14 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 44.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Stock Up 0.1 %

LEA stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.