CX Institutional Invests $3.73 Million in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. CX Institutional owned 0.62% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

