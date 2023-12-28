CX Institutional Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. CX Institutional owned 0.40% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,228,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

