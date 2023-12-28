CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

