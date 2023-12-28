CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. CX Institutional owned 0.05% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNX opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.