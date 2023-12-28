CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day moving average is $222.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

