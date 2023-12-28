CX Institutional Sells 6,309 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.41 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.