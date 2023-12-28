CX Institutional Sells 920 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

MPC opened at $149.91 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

