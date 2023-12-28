DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 1st Source by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.