DA Davidson Comments on Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $15,922,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,953,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 466,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,058,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,797,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

