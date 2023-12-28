DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

