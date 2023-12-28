DA Davidson Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Busey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

First Busey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,372 shares of company stock worth $560,418 and have sold 11,500 shares worth $259,072. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

