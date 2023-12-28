Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Neutral

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

