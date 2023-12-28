Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $163.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

