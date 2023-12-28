Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.30 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Daseke alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Daseke

Daseke Price Performance

DSKE stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 million, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 118.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.