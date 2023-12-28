DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 15,020 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $46.09 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

