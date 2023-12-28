DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,971 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.