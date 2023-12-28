DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

