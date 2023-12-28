DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,576 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

