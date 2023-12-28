DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLCO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

