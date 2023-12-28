DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

