DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

