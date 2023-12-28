DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $75.12 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day moving average of $314.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.