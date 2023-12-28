DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 15,819 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.