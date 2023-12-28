DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,472 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $183.91 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

