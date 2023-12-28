DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,884,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

