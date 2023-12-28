DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.