DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Gladstone Investment Increases Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

