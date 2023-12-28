DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,905 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $190.84 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

