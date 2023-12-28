DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

