DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

