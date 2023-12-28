DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

