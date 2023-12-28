Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DMFG opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Decker Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decker Manufacturing
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.