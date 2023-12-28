DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

