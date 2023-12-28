Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $401.63 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

