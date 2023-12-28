Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEO opened at $146.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.