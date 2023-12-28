Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

