Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.53

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.53 and last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 28619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $918 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.