Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.53

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.53 and last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 28619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $918 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

