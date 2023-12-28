DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

