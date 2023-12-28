Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $31.05

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $30.41. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 697,142 shares changing hands.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,861,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

