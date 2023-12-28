Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.06. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 30,732 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,864 shares of company stock worth $164,887. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

