Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

