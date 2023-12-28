Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
EDUC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
