Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.58

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 49796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

