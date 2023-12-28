Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 6.3% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $581.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $552.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

