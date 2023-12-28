Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $581.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

