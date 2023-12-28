Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.86. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 103,324 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

