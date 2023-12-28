Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 61.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $806.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

